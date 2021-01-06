The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Desiree D. Sullivan, 31, 500 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute.Booked 1:02 p.m. Failure to appear.
• William Lee Adkins, 38, 1300 block North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bradley C. Moreland, 33, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday
• Jennifer L. Bradbury, 44, 2100 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Small claims case.
• Cameron J. Newson, 22, 1900 block 23rd 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
