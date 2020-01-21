Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Leonard M. Atterson, 33, 10 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
• Andy L. Waggoner Sr., 45, 200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Mark A. Crews, 42, 2100 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Auto theft.
• Nathan Tate, 24, 7900 block of South Sweetleaf Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas F. Elliott, 22, 700 block of East Sawmill Road, Farmersburg. Booked 7:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Joshua C. Fischer, 28, 10 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Conversion.
• John F. Thompson, 46, 6200 block of South Walnut, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Forgery and scheme to defraud bank.
• Taylor M. James, 23, 10 block of Charles B. Hall, Brazil. Booked 8:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Mariah L. Cheesman, 24, 200 block of Dillman, terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Terrence Jackson, 54, no address available. Booked 1:25 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Ramant T. Cooper, 47, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• William L. Adkins, 37, no address available. Booked 3:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts), intimidation and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
