Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• George M. Deyoung, 54, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon.
• David D. Long, 21, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Michael E. Whitner Jr., 28, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 a.m. Conversion; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; dealing controlled substance; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• John Hollingsworth, 27, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:09 p.m. Leaving an accident, driver falls to immediately stop at the scene; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert L. Washington Jr., 39, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Parole violation.
• Kevin C. Hopkins, 25, 3400 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Angela D. Adams, 50, 1500 block of Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jason L. Elder, 35, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Isaiah M. Hill, 24, 1900 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Criminal mischief and intimidation.
• John P. Slusser, 59, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Court order.
• Scott H. Garrett Sr., 50, 6500 block of Smithfield Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 6:38 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Harley Weir, 39, 2600 block of North Hillside Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 50, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jordan G. Smith, 25, 10 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery (two counts), criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Christopher L. Smock, 42, 10 block of National, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Aaron W. Hos, 31, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Kimberly A. Thomas, 40, 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.
• Ezekiel L. Fuller, 20, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Andrew Hampton, 24, 10 block of Maple Street, Greencastle. Booked 11:06 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• James W. Lofland, 50, 2900 block of North Hunt Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Donshea J. Steele, 21, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kora Ross, 18, 3200 block of Davis Lane, Attica. Booked 2:23 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Joshua Reardon, 19, 1200 block of Bedrock Court, Fisher. Booked 2:36 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Cecelia Casillas, 18, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute . Booked 3:04 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Christian Targett, 23, 3600 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Chase T. Ames, 24, 1200 block of Lookout Pass, Danville. Booked 8:33 a.m. Probation violation.
• Kenneth F. Brock, 48, 300 block of South Sampson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Quinn Martin, 23, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Guy M. Bosserman, 65, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Millie J. East, 35, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, failure of occupant to use safety belt, disregarding an official traffic control device, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Ryann P. Davidson, 20, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Criminal recklessness, robbery and pointing a firearm.
• Joseph A. Ping, 49, 2900 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts), out-of-county warrant and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Joseph W. Payne, 31, 10 block of Foxfield Road, Hopkinsville, Ky. Booked 11:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.