Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Dwayne K. Washington, 24, 1500 block of chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 a.m. Residential entry and domestic battery.
• Dacota J. Hughes, 28, 2100 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Court order.
• Clayton Baker, 36, 1300 block of West Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Parole violation.
• Joshua M. Booe, 36, 6500 block of North Rosewood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul D. Aubin, 52, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Attempted murder, theft (two counts), auto theft (two counts), counterfeiting and aggravated battery.
• Jesse D. Burris, 36, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Jacob W. Reed, 34, 1500 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Possession of handgun without license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew J. Seventy, 48, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Melvin E. Halfacre, 49, 1400 block of North Linden Street, Carbon. Booked 10:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Dwayne C. Johnson Jr., 26, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jacob Gilbert, 27, 10 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Thursday
• Nicholas E. Wills, 31, 10 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Natosha C. Porter, 37, 800 block of Arrow Wood Cout, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ryan Q. Sullivan, 31, 1300 block of Durkees Ferry Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeff L. Wilson, 54, 6100 block of South Kats, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Jerry J. Jackson, 44, 400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• William B. Chastain, 47, 3200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Devan Lee Waggoner, 25, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.