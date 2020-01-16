Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jeremy K. Rich, 36, 10 block of Allendale, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda R. Hancock, 27, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James A. Boatman, 46, 600 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Dylan L. Cheeseman, 21, 2200 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, robbery, burglary and possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Darin M. Goetz, 30, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, and battery with bodily injury.
• Catherine D. Law, 48, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zachary K. Beeler, 31, 700 block of North Sharon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Creed M. Hubbard, 72, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica D. Keyt, 40, 600 block of East Oak, Brazil. Booked 4:33 p.m. Conversion.
• Matthew L. Hutchinson, 26, 2200 block of Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and theft (two counts).
• Ashley Willman, 22, 300 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Eric W. McCullough, 41, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Intimidation and battery.
• Aaron L. Willman, 23, 300 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tosha D. Towles, 44, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Theft (two counts), failure to appear on felony charge, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Thursday
• David E. Bolinger, 43, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Christian A. Winston, 34, 3700 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bonnie J. Howard, 42, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of a controlled substance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
