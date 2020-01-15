Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 15, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jason W. Donovan, 42, 10 block of Turman, Carlisle. Booked 9:26 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• John A. Reed, 55, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Leah D. Spencer, 67, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Donald R. Orman Sr., 52, 800 block of South Fourth street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Mark S. Cheesman Jr., 45, 200 block of East Blackburn Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 4:35 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person and failure to appear.
• Cody R. Peters, 25, 10 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kim Miller, 50, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jonathan L. Johnson, 24, 400 block of 76th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jordan L. Berry, 23, 7700 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 7:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nyla M. Strange, 44, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Daryle W. Devanis, 36, 800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Wayne F. Burton, 50, 4600 block of North Fruitridge Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Disorderly conduct, obstructing a fireman performing duties and arson.
• Paul W. Hicks, 50, 100 block of Park, Seelyville. Booked 10:40 p.m. Conversion.
Wednesday
• Jeremy K. Rich, 36, 10 block of Allendale, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish and salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda R. Hancock, 27, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James A. Boatman, 46, 600 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
