Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 12, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Dominic A. Lowe, 33, 2400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Parole violation.
• Robert D. Barrett Jr., 40, 600 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Burglary, obstruction of justice and felon carrying a handgun.
• Tabitha J. Carter, 22, 3100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Failure to appear, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• John A. Bartlett, 51, 100 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 p.m. Robbery.
• Kevin Purcell, 48, 5900 block of West Indiana 246, Lewis. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael C. Niccum, 56, 300 block of West Taylor Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Angela D. Brown, 48, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, escape from lawful detention and fraud on a financial institution.
• Meloney K. Collins, 22, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Aaron A. Lowe, 30, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Theft.
• Kyle D. Payne, 44, 600 block of Third Street, Covington. Booked 6:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Cody W. Doss, 26, 300 block of South 13th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Unauthorized control of a vehicle, theft, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• William L. Watson, 49, 1400 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Samuel J. Weihert, 34, 2300 block of Dahlen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; criminal recklessness; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Benjamin Stadler, 19, 700 block of East Woodsmall, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Failure to appear.
Saturday
• Clara M. Crowther, 20, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Shaye L. Stephens, 30, 100 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, residential entry, theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Lori M. Lawrence, 33, 10 block of East Mary Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dylan L. Cheesman, 21, no address available. Booked 7:29 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Ken W. Milner, 37, 1100 block of Southgate Drive, Brazil. Booked 1:14 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Stephanie N. Levell, 24, 1700 block of Feather Reed Lane, Greenwood. Booked 1:41 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard R. Jones, 48, 2100 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dylin M. Hurlow, 23, 1300 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Keeley A. Paitson, 32, 2400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Devin M. Anderson, 26, 2100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Brian A. Donna, 32, 10 block of Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Amanda L. Reynolds, 39, no address available. Booked 11:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• D'Andre Caruthers, 18, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and escape from lawful detention.
Sunday
• Thomas A. Morson, 24, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Dante' L. Pettus II, 29, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Nathaniel L. Laska, 34, 16800 block of North Armstrong Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deandre V. Williams, 30, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Karen A. Lowe, 56, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Marijuana cultivation, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark A. Frazier, 44, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brady A. Hall, 21, 400 block of North Shumway Street, Taylorville, Ill. Booked 4:34 a.m. Criminal recklessness, intimidation, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
