Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 28, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Adam M. Burrage, 35, 3100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 a.m. Conspiracy, unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), visiting a common nuisance for legend drugs, battery, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Andrea L. Lee, 35, 10 block of Heritage Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Justin J. Holman, 22, 1400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Theft.
• Rufus Jewell, 34, 400 block of Dream Way, Cloverdale. Booked 2:38 p.m. Auto theft.
• Michael L. Bell, 27, 1100 block of South County Road, Lewis. Booked 5:08 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• William L. Watson, 49, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry P. Chaney, 62, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Ryan C. Boyll, 43, 400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jaremy B. Dortch, 19, 1400 South Smith Road, Urbana, Ill. Booked 8:54 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Christian A. Treloar, 20, 4800 block of Happyville, Indianapolis. Booked 9:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Mickey L. Archer II, 32, 200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Conversion.
• Sarah K. Vore, 30, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Joshua L. Reedy, 31, 2300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 a.m. Domestic battery.
• David M. Kaperak, 41, 8300 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Russell J. Cottrell, 41, 300 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Mark E. Shaffer, 29, 8700 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Trevor W. Kisner, 40, 200 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
