Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 1, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Ryan D. Martin, 31, 2300 block of Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Adam D. Dean, 27, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 30, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Melony Collins, 22, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Auto theft.
• Cameron Z. Coleman, 28, 1100 block of Presidio Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:02 p.m. Reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joseph S. Goins, 36, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Chase T. Ames, 24, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• John R. Smith, 25, 1400 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Cody J. Taylor, 29, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (two counts).
• Mats B. Alexander, 27, no address available. Booked 8:25 p.m. Failure to appear and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jay M. Zentko, 45, 600 block of West Craig Avenue, Brazil. Booked 9:26 p.m. Criminal recklessness; public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Justin J. Horton, 22, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Joseph H. Newport, 34, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Operating or permitting operation without financial responsiblity.
• Amber L. Slaughterbeck, 36, 2800 block of North Howe Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Wednesday
• Ashley N. Sharkey, 28, 600 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Roberto Mendez Garcia, 34, 2300 block of East Indiana 163, Clinton. Booked 1:47 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• April L. Neal, 40, 900 block of North 37th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Joseph R. Hyde, 54, 900 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Battery.
• Paul E. Roads, 58, 5200 block of East Gloria Lane, Cave Creek, Ariz. Booked 3:38 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Dillon R. Beard, 25, 300 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Bradley A. Hild, 21, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 a.m. Theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.