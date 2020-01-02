Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Gary L. Spence Jr., 19, 300 block of Sycamore Street, Clinton. Booked 10:13 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Megan J. Ray, 29, 10 block of Judith Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Conversion.
• Antwane D. Randall, 28, 10 block of Heritage Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Common nuisance — controlled substances, dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Paul Luci, 32, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of stolen property.
• Joshua Hart, 29, 9600 block of Indiana 42, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Westly E. Noe, 40, 700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, receiving stolen auto parts, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
Thursday
• Troy K. Brown, 27, no address available. Booked 2:03 a.m. Intimidation; resisting law enforcement; burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jacob E. Flora, 37, 300 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin C. Gasaway, 32, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 a.m. Murder.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
