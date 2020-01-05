Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 5, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Christopher L. Moore, 39, 700 block of East College Street, Crawfordsville. Booked 9:53 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery and false reporting.
• Randy Sims Jr., 67, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Battery.
• Robert W. Shaw, 39, 3600 block of Marquette, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Garry D. Lewis, 40, 1500 block of Centerton Road, Martinsville. Booked 11:02 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass and false identity statement.
• Joseph R. Canulli III, 52, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• George M. Deyoung Jr., 54, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon.
• Donta A. Manuel, 26, 800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Greg L. Bandy, 44, 7700 block of North 42nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Abbe D. Duvall, 57, 2700 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).
• Justin Edmonson, 25, 600 block of East Jefferson, Hymera. Booked 2:06 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Aden R. Reel, 58, 10 block of North Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Melissa Clark, 48, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.
• Deven J. Reed, 21, 3800 block of South Wellington, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Trenton J. Threlkeld, 20, 3700 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:12 p.m. Court order.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Court order.
• Damien L. Williams, 29, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Conversion.
• John K. Miller, 37, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Logan E. Cooper, 35, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Saturday
• William R. Marshall, 42, 700 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
• Meredith E. Spear, 44, 10 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Darielle D. Jordan, 27, no address available. Booked 10:41 a.m. Residential entry, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 27, 1400 block of Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
• William Gallagher, 24, 10 block of North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, residential entry and theft.
Sunday
• Alfred S. Sanders, 29, 400 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Aden R. Reel Jr., 37, 2400 block of Bendway Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Gerik Ighile, 32, 400 block of South Trudys Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Chad Spitler, 50, 9700 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Theft.
• Katelynn J. Carter, 21, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Failure to appear and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
