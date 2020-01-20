Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Michael D. Shouse, 27, 800 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts), possession of hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy R. Baugh, 26, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Court order.
• Jamie L. Neace, 41, 400 block of Gilbert Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Court order.
• Justin M. Morrison, 36, no address available. Booked 3:12 p.m. Court order.
• James M. Alsman, 30, 200 block of North Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 7:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Amanda C. Haughn, 33, 200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Raleshia S. Davis, 23, 400 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.