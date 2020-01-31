The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Shrome W. Binkley, 27, 1400 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass (2 counts), theft (2 counts), possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph P. Moy, 28, 5200 block Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:17 a.m. Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia.
• Darryel Lamonth Porter, 62, 900 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Dealing in meth (2 counts), possessing a look-a-like substance (2 counts).
• Vincent Eugene Grimes, 50, 1400 block Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Burglary.
• Mattie L. King, 46, 1300 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Burglary.
• Michael J. Maloney, 34, 200 block Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Rodney Allen Lawson, 38, 200 block Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Court order.
• Robert Stephen Markley, 40, 600 block South Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Darlisha L. Isabell, 24, 4200 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Conversion, false informing, criminal trespass.
• Jerred J. Owens, 41, 1500 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Mary E. Ausman, 51, 100 block North Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 1:05 a.m. Driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior.
• Amanda Bogard, 29, 400 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possessing paraphernalia with a prior, resisting law enforcement, forgery-counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, battery against public safety official.
• Andrew R. Jones, 23, 10 block Judith Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Donald Stephon Williams, 41, 100 block North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• William Leroy Linzy, 71, 2300 block North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 a.m. Nonsupport of dependent child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without a license, possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
