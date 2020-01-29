Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 29, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Ali S. Alyami, 27, 4800 block of Pine Ridge, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Stephanie L. Ebler, 37, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Auto theft.
• Phillip G. Inman, 50, 1700 block of Coblestone Way South, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Emily Branch, 25, 10 block of North 22 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Blaine S. Killion, 37, 500 block of West Washington, Sullivan. Booked 5:33 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Melessa Lawson, 59, 300 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 6:43 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Erica A. Dickson, 29, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Theft and fraud.
• Mark D. Wells, 65, 3000 block of North Andy Way, Bloomington. Booked 9:17 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 41, 9800 block of South Belmar Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Auto theft and theft.
• Allen M. Alexander, 25, 300 block of South Fifth street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeffrey A. Martin, 51, 4200 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jamie L. Brown-Drake, 39, 7300 block of South Wilcocks Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Forgery and failure to return to lawful detention.
Wednesday
• Loretta L. Forbes, 48, 1300 block of South Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 12:39 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Nigel R. Robinson, 23, 800 block of Rexmill Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, other (not classified), failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Dewayne R. Wisdom, 19, 400 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 a.m. Possession of marijuana, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
