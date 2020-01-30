Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Daneille L. Harris, 39, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Samuel K. Burt, 19, 1700 block of Benning Court, Anderson. Booked 2:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Edward A. Bailey, 39, 1100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, and invasion of privacy.
• Tiana M. Ford, 19, 500 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:56 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tonia J. Brady, 31, 1200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:58 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• James Osburn, 33, 2500 block of Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Domestic battery; aggravated battery; strangulation; resisting law enforcement; possession of handgun without license; domestic battery (two counts); escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and invasion of privacy.
• Wesley E. Charlton, 51, 10 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Vontrell D. Maxwell, 25, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Court order.
• Stacey J. Lowe, 41, 9200 block of East Marie Avenue, Seelyville. Booked 9:36 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Danny Riley, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Benjamin H. Jeffers, 39, 2100 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Theft (two counts), false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Terrence Jackson, 54, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James A. Taylor, 32, 2300 block of Miller Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christian Riley, 44, 2600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Carl E. Scherb, 43, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Shorter, 35, 2200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• James G. Wilson, 31, 10 block of North Fourth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 5:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
