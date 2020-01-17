The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Haley D. Johnson, 20, 200 block South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Residential entry.
• Douglas W. Krischak, 48, 600 block South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (2 counts).
• David T. Byers, 51, 2100 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Driving while suspended with prior, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jaelea Dawn Coleman, 18, 1400 block South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Skyler M. Reynolds, 24, 10200 block South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James Joseph Gillin, 42, 1600 block North Florida Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jaden Hison Wimes, 21, 100 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Misty T. Hastings, 41, 100 block Pine Drive, Rockville. Booked 9:35 p.m. Dealing in meth, possession of meth.
• Donald G. Langford, 58, 7600 block East Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of meth (2 counts).
• Aaron R. Rodriguez, 33, 10 block East Church Street, Brazil.Booked 10:40 a.m. Auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
