Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 26, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Vaughn J. Cox, 38, 1100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Court order.
• Jeremy R. Butler, 33, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• William C. Turner, 29, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), criminal confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Brett R. Brown, 47, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Domestic battery and confinement.
• Javier I. Garrett, 30, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 p.m. Court order and criminal mischief.
• Victoria S. Majko, 22, 300 block of South Lockburn, Indianapolis. Booked 2:10 p.m. Court order.
• Nathaniel N. Nordquist, 21, 2100 block of North Hunt Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• John P. Slusser Jr., 59, 100 block of South Main Street, Bloomingdale. Booked 5:58 p.m. Court order.
• Kayla J. Church, 28, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge and invasion of privacy.
• William O. Spivey, 57, no address available. Booked 8:25 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Brett M. Britton, 18, 1400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and battery.
Sunday
• Guy M. Bosserman, 65, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Miranda Toler, 22, 2000 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shane R. Hutcherson, 47, 900 block of White Street, Clay City. Booked 3:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy; false statement on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives form; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jeremy S. McGlynn, 26, 500 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
