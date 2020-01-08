Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Chanler M. Griffin, 19, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Possession of marijuana, and minor possession of alcohol.
• Ramant T. Cooper, 47, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 a.m. Strangulation.
• Maurice M. Taylor, 19, 700 block of North Rosewood Avenue, Kankakee, Ill. Booked 1:13 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Dana Maffioli, 50, 2700 block of North Stephenson, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dominick L. Cherry, 27, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Monica L. Christian, 39, 100 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• William F. Maryon, 49, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and theft (two counts).
• Deric L. Suddoth, 36, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jackie L. Samm, 40, 100 block of South Virgil Street, Jasonville. Booked 6:28 p.m. Court order.
• Buddy A. Williams, 31, 2400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 35, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Auto theft.
• James R. Williams, 32, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Criminal mischief; stalking; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• James R. Renfro, 45, 1100 block of Lewsader, Rosedale. Booked 8:29 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Eric J. Dove, 39, 3200 block of South Indiana 61, Winslow. Booked 8:54 p.m. Forgery, out-of-county warrant, check fraud, identity deception and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jack A. Jones, 54, no address available. Booked 9:15 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and criminal trespass.
• Timothy Scott, 26, 100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Failure to appear.
Thursday
• Wendy S. Thompson, 42, 8800 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William F. Brown, 28, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Rufus R. Dean, 52, 300 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of handgun without license, felon in possession of firearm and theft of a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
