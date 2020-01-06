Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Alex L. Robins, 30, 2400 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Errol K. Bolin, 50, 10 block of Gardendale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Public intoxication and residential entry.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 30, 200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Residential entry.
• Jessica M. Bolin, 33, 10 block of Gardendale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Public intoxication and residential entry.
• Megan L. Roshel, 30, no address available. Booked 2:25 p.m. Escape and burglary.
• Leneice N. Horns, 42, 200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Theft.
• Dylan R. Sinn, 34, 700 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a controlled substance.
• Elijah J. Johnson, 21, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Heather M. Summers, 39, 1100 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Brazil. Booked 7:17 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person, resisting law enforcement and burglary.
• Joseph A. Ricketts, 29, 700 block of South Kingswood, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Felon in possession of firearm.
• Darryel L. Porter, 62, 100 block of Tennis Court Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:11 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• James R. Jenkins, 31, 1300 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Tracy K. Larew, 40, 3200 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and sniffing—inhaling toxic vapors.
Monday
• Candace K. Hobbs, 42, 100 block of Idaho, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jessica A. Bridgewater, 31, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Dennis L. O'Donnell, 31, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass.
• David L. Barth, 47, no address available. Booked 3:21 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Paul R. Farris, 24, 3400 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Theft.
• Jackie L. Mott, 31, 1400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Teela M. Childers-King, 26, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and legend drug prescription violation.
• Conner M. Carlisle, 23, 5400 block of Vin Rose Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 6:30 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kayla J. Church, 27, 1400 block of Barbour, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
