Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 27, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Angelique J. Bass, 38, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Court modification.
• Steven W. Rickard, 32, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Domestic battery.
• John A. Reed, 55, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Thompson, 34, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Habitual traffic violator (two counts).
Monday
• Donald P. Wright, 51, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ronald L. Reik, 59, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.