The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Jimmy R. Johnson, 36, 1100 block North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 a.m. Driving while suspended, and driving while suspended by court order for violating a child support order.
• Rusty Allen Beeler, 29, 300 block West Beech Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing meth, possession of handgun without a license, felon in possession of firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 27, 1400 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Trent E. Fortner, 52, 1600 block Loma Linda Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Auto theft.
• Dylan Kade Ventura, 21, 8000 block Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Interfering in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery with bodily injury.
• Heather Mize, 28, Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, conversion, invasion of privacy, and driving while suspended with prior.
Friday
• Terry Sankey, 62, 5500 block East Gross Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
• Lindsey Ann Thome, 37, 100 block Jackson, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Conversion and false reporting/informing.
• Kevin Purcell, 48, 5900 block West Indiana 246, Lewis. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mats S. Alexander, 27, 600 block Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Criminal conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
