Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 14, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 30, 1200 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Patrick R. Grady, 42, 4400 block of Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy E. Stafford, 42, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (three counts).
• Joshua M. Booe, 36, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher L. Morgan, 35, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft (two counts), operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Damien D. Tyler, 40, Vigo County Community Corrections, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Stephen J. Wiggins, 32, 1000 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation (two counts), criminal mischief, failure to appear on felony charge and resisting law enforcement.
• Kyle M. Monce, 23, 1300 block of South 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Court order.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 30, 10 block of South Washington, Jasonville. Booked 8:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Virginia Newburn, 37, 3200 block of Old Paris, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Small claims.
• Natnail Gebreselassie, 19, 1700 block of Cumbria Drive, Avon. Booked 9:45 p.m. Conversion.
• Shan K. Patel, 25, 700 block of South Seventh Streeet, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Jason P. Keck, 43, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement (two counts); manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday
• Jon D. Bumpus, 55, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:37 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.
• Gerard J. Dunn, 58, 17300 block of East 50th Street Court, Independence, Mo. Booked 2:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Nicholas S. Raley, 40, 1400 block of North Baldwin Street, Rosedale. Booked 4:11 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
