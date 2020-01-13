Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 13, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Andrea N. Lafata, 24, no address available. Booked 2:57 p.m. Acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, alteration of prescription form; false informing; false identity statement; failure to appear; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Clyde D. Sluder, 38, 2800 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Battery by bodily waste.
• Amanda G. Cesinger, 38, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon S. Brown, 31, 1200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Anthony J. Williams, 49, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Markes D. Rumph, 25, 1300 block of South Lombard, Evansville. Booked 7:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana, expired plates, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Brandon L. Frye, 20, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel S. Brown, 44, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Battery against public safety official, disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and disarming a law enforcement officer.
Monday
• Charles Atkinson, 36, 300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Failure to appear.
• David C. Wright, 18, 8300 block of Crimson Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
