The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• William R. Cook, 29, 400 block South Stratton, Sullivan. Booked 8:02 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Terry A. Haney, 52, 1800 block North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan Damone Martin, 31, 2300 block Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Driving while suspended with prior, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Ronnie W. Godsey, 49, 1300 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Domestic battery (2 counts).
• Michael Shawndale Collier Sr., 50, 700 block View Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Collin W. Egan, 26, 2400 block Morton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 p.m. Dealing controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
• Kyle Wyatt, 32, 1100 block South 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Contributing to delinquency of a minor, child molest, and statutory rape.
• Bryan Eugune Harris, 34, 100 block Brentwood, Tilton, Ill. Booked 2:05 p.m. Vending machine vandalism.
• Zakary R. Maxwell, 21, 100 block South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Escape from home detention and possession of marijuana.
• Michael S. Daugherty, 42, 2100 block South 23rd 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Amy S. Umphries, 39, 2100 block 23rd 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Carrie Ann Britt, 35, 300 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
Friday
• John K. Miller, 37, 1500 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Charles M. Woods, 33, 200 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin R. Grigsby, 34, 10600 block Kensil Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:03 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.