Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Cameron L. Wagner, 30, 3800 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with previous conviction or offense resulting in serious bodily injury, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Kristy A. Beard, 37, 2400 block of Dillman, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dustin A. Nally, 28, 3100 block of Crawford, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Trey A. Blaine, 23, 1800 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 a.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Erica Demeyer, 42, 2400 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Korrina A. Young, 20, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 a.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Timothy Wayne Rudisel, 58, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Court order.
• Justin R. Merriweather, 19, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, carrying a handgun without a license, carrying handgun without a license committed on or in school property.
• Tristan D. Weaver, 21, 200 block of North Charles B. Hall, Brazil. Booked 2:50 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Jared E. Johnson, 22, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; reckless driving; operating without ever obtaining license; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; and resisting law enforcement.
• Evan D. Wilford, 33, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
• William L. Watson, 49, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Eric D. Patton, 33, 1900 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nateara Laycock, 29, 700 block of South 10th, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Public intoxication.
Thursday
• Brittany J. Michel, 23, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Possession of a syringe, failure to appear on felony charge and possession of methamphetamine.
• Julian J. Popoff, 22, 100 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement (two counts), public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery by bodily waste and battery.
• Brady A. Michel, 26, no address available. Booked 1:59 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), false informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles J. Mays, 34, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.