Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Brianna J. Black, 23, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Writ of attatchment for the body of a person.
• Kevin E. Bennett, 43, 3100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and conversion.
• Tasha N. Burchett, 34, 500 block of East Curtis Street, Universal. Booked 3:08 p.m. Robbery.
• John W. Cooper, 30, 3600 block of West Woodland Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Aggravated battery, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, and pointing a firearm.
• Tyrese D. McCullum, 20, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• John A. Hilderbrand, 36, 1300 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Manufacture substance represented as scheduled; neglect of dependent/child; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Vivica S. Green, 19, 600 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Steven L. Cook, 61, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William P. Scott, 25, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• George Skipo III, 58, 1100 block of North Tabertown Street, Brazil. Booked 8:04 p.m. Intimidation.
Wednesday
• Jonathon Barker, 24, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cameron L. Wagner, 30, 3800 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with previous conviction or offense resulting in serious bodily injury, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Jeffrey L. Shoemaker, 51, 1600 block of South 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• William C. Hanna, 42, 1000 block of Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.