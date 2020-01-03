The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Christopher R. Henry, 35, 2900 block North 15th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 a.m. Court order.
• Tionne L. Childs, 26, 1700 block South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Shrome W. Binkley, 27, 1400 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Theft.
• Abdullah Ibrahim Alturaiki, 27, 6700 block Clubhouse, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Driving while suspended with prior.
• John Paul Conley, 41, 1600 block Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. Dealing in meth.
• Joshua A. Davis, 35, 1500 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Cody W. Doss, 26, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Donald Hammerly Jr., 33, 3900 block Terra Trace Court, Evansville. Booked 7:43 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandy J. Shonk, 30, 1600 block Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Possession of meth.
• Brent Drake, 57, 2800 block Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody A. Swinefurth, 26, 15800 block South County Road, Clinton. Booked 9:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
• Lamont M. Burks, 45, 1900 block 23rd 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Criminal trespass (2 counts) and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Friday
• Clarence R. Crowther, 56, 200 block South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance or its metabolite in the body, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Charles L. Letner, 31, 2200 block Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Conversion, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of paraphernalia, false reporting and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Fred Morris, 22, 1400 block Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 a.m. Failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
• Shaquille J. Peterson, 26, 2800 block E. Feildbeck, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Driving while suspended with prior, and possession of marijuana.
• Gavin W. McCullough, 22, 100 block Niagra Court, Brazil. Booked 3:02 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Bradley Ditto, 21, 2400 block North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana.
• Bobby R. Coons, 33, 2100 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Conversion, failure to appear on felony charge (2 counts).
• Heidi A. Lakin, 19, 7600 block U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 5:35 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy J. Gunther, 43, 1200 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 a.m. Intimidation and possess of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
