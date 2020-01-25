Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Michael D. Lowery, 26, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Neil A. Kraemer, 38, 2900 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, and obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.
• John W. Thomas, 46, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Court order.
• September L. Russell, 27, 100 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Auto theft.
• Jason Custer, 30, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and theft.
• Gaige M. Norris, 25, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, and possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Shaun T. Carter, 40, 8300 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Douglas E. Lampe, 33, 1300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Nicholas K. Huff, 33, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jeremey A. Phillippi, 42, 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Possession of hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Felicia A. Beasley, 32, 100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts).
• David E. Culver, 49, 9600 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Auto theft.
• Donald J. McCoskey, 37, 1200 block of Clover Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Saturday
• Angela S. Williams, 36, 1200 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Shakiylah S. Kelley, 29, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Auto theft.
• David Scamihorn, 41, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Loghan J. Morris, 25, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Conversion.
• Michael J. Kirton, 18, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jessica L. Hinkle, 36, 300 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Possession of stolen property.
• Brian A. Long, 40, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jacob M. McDaniel, 19, 4600 block of West Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 a.m. Sexual misconduct with minor.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
