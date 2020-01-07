Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 7, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Paul Stevens, 44, 1800 block of Park, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 a.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of methamphetamine.
• Lindsey L. Shouse, 56, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine (three counts); possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Danny Riley, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Carrie A. Pohlman, 35, 5200 block of East Greenbriar Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 p.m. Visit/maintain alcoholic beverage common nuisance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Harold E. Evans, 44, 2900 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement (two counts), intimidation (two counts) and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• John Rice, 67, 2900 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Court order.
• Tykese A. Whitfield, 18, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal mischief, intimidation (two counts) and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Cody Morgan, 28, 100 block of North Jefferson, Montezuma. Booked 3:32 p.m. Court order.
• Robert L. Goodman, 18, no address available. Booked 5:26 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Shane D. Turner, 27, 1800 block of West India Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Steven J. Massutti, 39, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Leonard J. Fields, 18, 2100 block of Lombardi, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Amber D. Sims, 27, 1800 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and battery against a public safety official.
• Grant K Killion, 34, 7600 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Auto theft.
Tuesday
• Charles Ahnert, 49, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Trey W. Magnetti, 31, 6600 block of West Happy Holler Road, Brazil. Booked 12:57 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Nichelle R. Green, 49, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
