The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• John J. Lydick, 49, 1800 block South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior, and driving without financial responsibility.
• Amy Rochelle Ravellette, 47, 4800 block East US 40, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Dealing in meth and possession of meth.
• Ricky Joe Scott, 38, 1800 block South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
Wednesday
• Rebekah Nicole Coakley, 28, 5800 block North 1500, Jasonville. Booked 12:16 a.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Randall Joe Pyles, 43, 2900 block Woodvale Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Theft.
• Christopher Scott Sickles, 29, 4800 block Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
