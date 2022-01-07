Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 7, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Christian A. Campbell, 30, 400 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Thomas R. Lange, 54, 800 block of South Grant, Brazil. Booked 9:55 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Damian P. Chapman, 27, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Marco A. Polito, 43, 2200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert F. Moore, 32, 1400 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Juan Baker, 20, 1500 block of Persimmon Place, Noblesville. Booked 6:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; out-of-county warrant; and false identity statement.
• Melissa L. Ornduff, 43, 600 block of East Meadow Street, Hymera. Booked 9:27 p.m. Conversion.
Sunday
• Alan M. Wilson, 24, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, conversion and possession of marijuana.
• Leonard M. Atterson, 35, 300 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Conversion.
• Edward J. Cook, 59, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Nicholas G. Harden, 31, 10 block of South 14th St, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Nicholas G. Harden, 31, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Battery against a public safety official.
• Brandon W. Robins, 25, 1300 block of East Greenbriar, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anastasia C. Bryant, 31, 10 block of Foulkes Driver, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
