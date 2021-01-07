The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Laroy M. Goodman, 30, 4300 block South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation.
• Roland Hillman, 32, 100 block North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Travis Michael Mize, 31, 2200 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Thomas J. Hackl, 41, 2500 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Skyra Simone Anderson, 25, 3700 block East Beala, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Larry Wayne Jeffrey, 25, 5300 block Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Barry Smith, 55, 2200 block Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with endangerment, driving while suspended with prior.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
