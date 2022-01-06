Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 6, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Dec. 30 and 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dec. 30
• Bryan S. Beatty, 38, 2400 block of North Main Street, Seelyville. Booked 4 p.m. Battery with serious bodily Injury and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 2400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Stanley L. Joy, 28, 1100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jerred J. Owens, 43, 200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Barry Smith, 56, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
• Keith M. Barnes, 49, 100 block of East Toney Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Dwayne L. Porter, 60, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, failure to register as a sex or violent offender, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), theft, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph M. Coon, 57, no address available. Booked 7:59 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Ashley L. Gayer, 37, 5200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Battery against a public safety official and intimidation.
• Edward L. Ridge, 55, 1800 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Camron J. Banghart, 27, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Conversion, false informing, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and resisting law enforcement.
Dec. 31
• Crystal L. Prouse, 46, 10 block of North Sixth, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Cameron A. Perry, 21, 8200 block of Bentwood Circle East Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:15 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Joseph M. Sturma, 47, 10 block of West Ferris, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Mandy L. Stuck, 39, 100 block of South Popular, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Andrew B. Baber, 19, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery, aggravated battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, failure to appear (two counts) and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Mark S. Reed, 45, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mekyel I. Crawl, 21, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Donald P. Murray, 40, 1100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, speeding, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and criminal recklessness.
• Venoit L. Ellington, 62, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lance L. Bapp, 33, 300 block of Cherry, Clinton. Booked 8:35 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Larry W. Smith, 52, 500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Court order.
• Joseph R. Davidson, 33, 10 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dana S. Laycock, 49, no address available. Booked 11:35 p.m. Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery against public safety official, battery committed with deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official (two counts), aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary, theft, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Jan. 1
• Timothy W. Footman, 30, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
