The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
Darrell W. Wright, 40, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
Kenneth O. Campbell, 37, 200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 p.m. Aggravated battery.
Harold E. Summers, 55, no address available. Booked 4:34 p.m. Battery by bodily waste.
Patrick C. Sharp, 35, 1600 block of Blaine Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Daldib T. Singh, 31, no address available. Booked 7:24 p.m. Failure to appear.
Jacob M. Harlow, 32, 1400 block of North County Road 300 West, Brazil. Booked 8:19 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
Chad Allen, 40, no address available. Booked 8:27 p.m. Possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, residential entry, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement.
David H. Grayless, 40, 1400 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Failure to appear; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention; failure to return to lawful detention; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle upon a public highway without ever having received a valid license to do so; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; false reporting; and possession of paraphernalia.
Tommy L. Edwards, 63, 1500 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Michael Carter, 37, 3800 block of South Eighth Park, Chicago, Ill. Booked 10:42 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Mark A. Frazier, 47, Days Inn Motel, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Steven L. Sellars, 41, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Sunday
Braelin N. Clodfelter, 23, 10 block of North Vandalia Street, Brazil. Booked 5:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Peyton J. Gulley, 21, 7700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Motor vehicle speed contest, aggressive driving and resisting law enforcement.
Shawn C. Henley, 49, 1300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Seth D. Jones, 23, 1500 block of East 450 North, Marshall. Booked 2:42 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Chealsea Monroney, 32, 5700 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 a.m. Domestic battery.
Thomas Schatz, 40, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 a.m. Invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
