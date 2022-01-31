Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 31, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Shane C. Hunter, 22, 2400 block of Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 a.m. Invasion of privacy and false reporting.
• Antoine M. McDonald, 28, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 a.m. Criminal trespass and domestic battery.
• Cathy Spidle, 50, 1800 block of East Indiana 48, Shelburn. Booked 10:04 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Christa L. Winkler, 43, 300 block of St. Clair, Paris, Ill. Booked 11:12 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Paul W. Koester, 62, 2200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Brandy R. Doss, 30, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dennis R. Burns, 66, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender and domestic battery.
• Charles R. Rowe, 37, 100 block of Holt Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Demitrez L. Carey, 21, 200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.
Monday
• Shane J. Johnson, 31, 6500 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Disorderly conduct; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
