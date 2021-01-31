Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 31, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Andrew B. Baber, 18, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• April R. Crow, 41, 4400 block of South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Harold E. Summers, 53, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Brian A. Dunkley, 37, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Child molesting (two counts).
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 39, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Chad Bowman, 44, 345400 block of West Wolf Court, Amargosa Valley, Nev. Booked 10:06 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• Edith L. Mundy, 22, 500 block of Darwin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Thadias J. Carpenter, 27, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Joshua D. Corbin, 27, 500 block of West Indiana 340, Brazil. Booked 3:12 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Carter R. Johnston, 22, 4500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Myranda C. Napier, 22, 20000 block of North 700th Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 5:50 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Alicia M. Bendekovich, 46, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Alcie A. Wilson, 38, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Theft, intimidation and residential entry.
• James G. Dowers, 29, 10 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ryan R. Buddle, 30, 200 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Domestic battery and confinement.
Sunday
• Stephanie L. Johnson, 33, 700 block of West North Street, Brazil. Booked 1:13 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cody S. Moore, 36, 1400 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• William E. Alumbaugh, 48, 1100 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Heather M. Warnock, 26, 900 block of South Edison Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Brittany M. Shuey, 23, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
