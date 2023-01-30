The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Ricky J. Scott, 40, 1800 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Ryan L. Miller, 36, 1600 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery (two counts).
- Gordon A. Boardman, 68, 5200 block of West Strawberry Road, Montezuma. Booked 2:15 p.m. Intimidation.
- Kimani E. Luke, 26, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
- Robert L. Huckle, 49, 100 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Gerald L. Gilbert, 51, 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
- Brian D. Rusk, 63, 200 block of South Fifth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 8:47 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
- Amanda R. Olson, 36, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Failure to appear.
Saturday
- Thomas D. Long, 27, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Lauren Ka, 20, 7100 block of New Harmony Road, Martinsville. Booked 3:33 a.m. Public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
- Cesar A. Vega-Desimone, 25, 10 block of Hudson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
- Katherine F. Davis, 43, 1400 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
- ole Nuyen, 21, 600 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Public intoxication.
- Joseph O. Herlihy, 22, 10 block of Jefferson Valley, Coatesville. Booked 4:46 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
- Patrick S. Huff, 54, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
- Darrell D. Cunningham, 47, 10 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Scarlett K. Summers, 19, 2600 block of Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, refusal to identify self, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
- Kamyiah M. Tapps, 19, 900 block of South Kiel, Indianapolis. Booked 2:43 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Michael A. Hillenburg, 51, 1800 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 31, no address available. Booked 5:48 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Benjamin H. Jeffers, 42, 2100 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Theft (two counts).
- Joshua W. Brown, 34, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Jacob Snyder, 34, no address available. Booked 8:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
- Shelby L. Smith-Mount, 31, 400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Failure to appear, trafficking with an inmate and possession of paraphernalia.
- Alan R. McCall, 51, 300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Andy L. Godsey, 40, 300 block of Vanbibber Lake, Greencastle. Booked 9:44 p.m. Failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
- Joseph P. Frank, 54, no address available. Booked 10:23 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Aiyanna Murray, 19, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Minor consumption of alcohol.
Sunday
- Kimberly L. Edmondson, 37, no address available. Booked 1:20 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
- Chad Stanley, 39, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Alexis L. Kelty, 29, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Payton C. Sisniegas, 23, 800 block of Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- George L. Ross, 67, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
