Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 30, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Brian L. Kirmse, 49, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher A. Payne, 32, 10 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, residential entry and false reporting.
• Troy K. Brown, 29, 4200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 a.m. Court order (two counts).
• Kristin Sauer, 50, 300 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Criminal confinement and impersonation of a public servant.
• Katlyn Gruce, 22, 1100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• William J. Weaver, 22, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert C. Hoopengarner, 59, no address available. Booked 11:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (three counts), possession of methamphetamine (three counts), manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• William R. Dinkel, 33, 800 block of East Talisman Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jason R. Blackburn, 32, no address available. Booked 4:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts).
• Jason R. Blackburn, 32, 2700 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Richard A. Hoke, 33, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Braden M. Wills, 34, 10 block of Water Street, Vermillion, Ill. Booked 10:49 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• William E. Mundell, 38, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Nicholas J. Shelton, 43, 8300 block of North Potsville Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Theft from motor vehicle and theft.
• Lisa M. Webster, 45, 6400 block of North Pinewood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Cyal M. Colon, 29, 900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Stephanie C. Nix, 29, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jimmy E. Gannon, 63, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage Crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashly M. Snow, 34, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Chadwick S. Cutter, 30, 100 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Paul E. Strain, 61, 8600 block of McDaniel Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jason Custer, 32, 1600 block of South Battelerow, Farmersburg. Booked 11:38 p.m. Burglary, domestic battery, theft (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 (two counts), auto theft, conversion, escape from lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
• Michelle L. Baldwin, 33, no address available. Booked 12:47 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Folly E. Amouzouvi, 22, 600 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Gregory M. Bracken, 22, 2700 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.
• Mekhi Ware, 22, 400 block of East Tamarack, Inglewood, Calif. Booked 1:46 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brian D. Branch, 41, 800 block of South Thorpe Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon L. Crowther, 27, 1900 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Small claims; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
