Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 3, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Caroline R. Bennett, 61, 700 block of Richland Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Antonio O. Petty, 19, 300 block of West Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
• Christopher F. Eversole, 37, 10 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• Paul Luci, 33, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Jonathan B. Roberts, 19, 10 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft (two counts).
• Wesley E. Okulovich, 50, 600 block of S. U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Melisa R. Whitfield, 50, 2800 block of South 9½, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Domestic battery; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Saturday
• Timothy M. Galbraith, 52, 1200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts).
• Jami A. Osowski, 32, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and auto theft.
• Justin S. Campbell, 31, 6700 block of State Road, Poland. Booked 12:05 p.m. Failure to appear.
• James Dowers, 29, 100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Prestin L. Zink, 23, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Robert L. Carter, 28, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.