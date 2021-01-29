Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 29, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Dustin H. Baker, 34, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 2:43 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dylan J. Nolte, 24, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Strangulation, domestic battery (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley R. Dalton, 30, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shonnie L. Vangilder, 46, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Gary A. Switzer, 27, 400 block of North Smith Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Brandon M. Roberts, 22, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Auto theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.