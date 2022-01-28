Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 28, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Gavin L. Nesbit, 21, 10 block of South Marilyn, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joshua A. Peak, 36, 1500 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 a.m. Child solicitation (two counts).
• Ethan J. Delaney, 25, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• David Rowley, 49, 800 block of south Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Shane Noel, 39, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.
• Summerlyn G. Bullock, 21, 400 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Battery against public safety official and domestic battery.
• Sean E. Mitchell, 39, 1200 block of North Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Criminal trespass, escape from lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dawn E. Miller, 33, 100 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jay D. Hann, 37, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.
• Ryan A. Metzen, 35, 8400 block of Highway 28, Tully, N.D. Booked 9:09 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicate (two counts).
• Dustin R. Curtis, 36, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Phillip P. Spoonemore, 25, 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Domestic battery.
Friday
• William F. Maryon, 51, no address available. Booked 1:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Darrell W. Grayless II, 48, 1700 block of East Voorhees, Harmony. Booked 2:19 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; synthetic Urine; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dylan W. Grayless, 28, 1700 block of East Voorhees Street, Harmony. Booked 2:19 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.