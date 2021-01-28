Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Matthew L. Hutchinson Jr., 27, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Theft.
• Christopher L. Morgan, 36, 300 block of East Jackson Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:42 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, operating without a license, out-of-county warrant, auto theft (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tony J. Brown, 24, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery.
• Reanna L. Kitchen, 19, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft and assisting a criminal.
• Jeffrey S. Wendell, 39, 3100 block of Southwest Adams Street, Peoria, Ill. Booked 4:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jared K. Johnson, 24, 1600 block of East Edgewood Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
Thursday
• Ashley N. Dawson, 31, 200 block of South 17th street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
