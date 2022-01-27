Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 27, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jamie E. Poe, 47, 10 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Franklin E. Morgan, 57, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 a.m. Failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Paul J. Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Possession of syringe; escape from lawful detention; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device (two counts).
• Brandon M. Orman, 32, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Failure to appear and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Eric O. Wade, 51, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Aggressive driving; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sean P. McClain, 43, 100 block of North Baldwin Street, Rosedale. Booked 3:47 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Anthony Arnold, 19, 2400 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Derick F. Walters, 39, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark A. Hutson, 58, 100 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Patrisha K. Fortner, 41, 400 block of North Fourth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 8:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mykel A. McLendon, 52, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• David Hanson, 46, 3900 block of Wiseman Road, Green Cove Springs, Fla. Booked 9:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Wednesday
• Amanda S. Byers, 26, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Anthony M. Williamson, 26, 1400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:48 a.m. Theft and failure to appear.
• William R. Friede, 38, 3400 block of North Limberlost Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Child molesting.
• James D. Garber, 20, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Criminal mischief and voyeurism.
• Bryce M. Hetterscheidt, 21, 400 block of North 15 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Christopher A. Baber, 26, no address available. Booked 1:01 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Lafaette I. Garrett, 38, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jonathan C. Watson, 38, 100 block of Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, conversion, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Bradley C. Moreland, 34, 800 block of Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery with bodily injury pregnant woman, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, escape from lawful detention, invasion of privacy (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy R. Hartwell, 63, 2800 block of Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Levi D. Gillis, 30, 800 block of Kreckler, Clinton. Booked 6:41 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Christopher Rutledge, 35, 3200 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Motor vehicle with a false plate and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Stephanie M. Hapner, 39, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Katherine Y. Ready, 43, 7100 block of North Stevenson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 40, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
