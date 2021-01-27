Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 27, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Michael C. Rodarmel, 46, 10 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Zackery S. Hawes, 25, 700 block of West Benton Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Braelyne T. Compton, 22, 1400 block of North Stop 19th Street, Brazil. Booked 4 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• George T. Burgess, 25, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Craig D. Turner, 52, 2200 block of North Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Nathanial J. Wells, 35, 100 block of South 32nd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation and criminal confinement.
• Robert A. Smith, 29, 1700 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
• Michael L. Thompson, 62, 4100 block of Standish Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Rhonda J. Thompson, 59, 4100 block of Standish Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 11:53 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shane W. Hampton, 47, 100 block of North County Road 250 West, Brazil. Booked 11:57 p.m. Possession of a syringe; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Zachary S. Goodwin, 30, no address available. Booked 11:59 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, criminal trespass and conversion.
Monday
• Jackiel D. Johnson, 45, no address available. Booked 12:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justin M. Thomas, 26, 300 block of Grandview Way, Westfield. Booked 1:30 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dipak N. Patel, 68, 1200 block of East Garden Drive South, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Jamie R. Brandenburg, 33, 3800 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 32, 2400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Theft and burglary.
• James S. Paauwe, 41, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine, habitual offender and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday
• Jerry S. Phelps, 25, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kimberly M. White, 53, 9700 block of East Terry Avenue, Seelyville. Booked 3:30 p.m. Intimidation and battery.
• Anthony D. Lykins, 27, 700 block of East Main Street, Glasgow, Ky. Booked 9:10 p.m. Failure to identify, unlawful possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory A. Porter, 51, 600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Ryan L. Roberts, 30, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, receiving stolen auto parts, counterfeiting, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert A. Kidd, 18, 10 block of Cambrian Way, Jackson, Tenn. Booked 11:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 30, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jacob A. Sons, 41, 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Rickey J. Deverick, 41, 1900 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
