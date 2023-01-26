The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
- Annette L. Turner, 34, 1200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Eric E. Dickens, 43, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
- Cynthia J. Green, 45, 2200 block of West Highland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Failure to appear.
- David J. Martin, 27, no address available. Booked 8:57 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Kayleen M. Harbaugh, 24, 1300 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
- Lance G. Jones, 54, 3200 block of Certain Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
- Nateara N. Laycock, 32, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
- Katrina M. Woodson, 48, 4400 block of South Spring Acres Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Thursday
- Casey L. Wilson-Prince, 24, no address available. Booked 12:14 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
- Matthew P. Bose, 37, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and burglary.
- Nakia A. Ward, 25, 400 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.