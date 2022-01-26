Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 26, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jamie E. Poe, 47, 10 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Franklin E. Morgan, 57, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 a.m. Failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Paul J. Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Possession of syringe; escape from lawful detention; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device (two counts).
• Brandon M. Orman, 32, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Failure to appear and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Eric O. Wade, 51, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Aggressive driving; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sean P. McClain, 43, 100 block of North Baldwin Street, Rosedale. Booked 3:47 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Anthony Arnold, 19, 2400 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Derick F. Walters, 39, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark A. Hutson, 58, 100 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:50 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Patrisha K. Fortner, 41, 400 block of North Fourth Street, Farmersburg. Booked 8:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mykel A. McLendon, 52, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• David Hanson, 46, 3900 block of Wiseman Road, Green Cove Springs, Fla. Booked 9:53 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Wednesday
• Amanda S. Byers, 26, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
