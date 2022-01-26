Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 25, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Nicole L. Kelly, 33, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 a.m. Domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Taylor B. Allen, 22, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jackiel D. Johnson, 46, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Tony A. Elkins, 50, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Intimidation; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; stalking; invasion of privacy (four counts); possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joshua R. Johnson, 31, 100 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 a.m. Operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Logan J. Noble, 23, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, burglary of a dwelling, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• George A. Moothery, 62, 1200 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• George M. Deyoung, 56, 10 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Battery.
• Lewis E. Wallace Jr., 50, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and failure to appear.
• Brandan L. Heckelsmiller, 21, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• David A. Heckelsmiller, 28, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; domestic battery; and possession of paraphernalia.
• James J. Michael, 26, Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, domestic battery, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kaitlyn D. Peebles, 30, no address available. Booked 4:14 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jacob A. Comstock, 37, 10 block of Pine Street, Vermilion, Ill. Booked 6:26 p.m. Habitual traffic violator, unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany R. Rice, 27, 600 block of East Greenwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnny Owens, 30, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and domestic battery.
• Andrew Shattuck, 41, 3600 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronald D. Hayne, 37, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Criminal conversion.
Monday
• Kyler S. Key, 29, 2300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Christopher P. Stapert, 35, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• April C. Harris, 43, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Residential entry, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 31, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Sheryl A. Dunigan, 36, 100 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Steven A. Hutchens, 36, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Possession of a syringe, conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Alonzo E. Lawson, 68, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Thomas A. Morson, 26, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and intimidation.
• Robi J. Scarbrough, 18, 300 block of West Leon Ave, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kevin R. Ash, 63, 2900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Cody Briley, 23, 1300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Levi Cheesman, 18, 600 block of North Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Residential entry and intimidation.
• Amanda R. Olson, 35, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Merle S. Boyer, 38, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Megan Effner, 30, 1300 block of South Cherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 5:30 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
