Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 25, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• David L. Akers, 37, 300 block of West Edwards Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 a.m. Theft.
• Alexandria R. Bayliff, 32, Linden. Booked 11:28 a.m. Arson.
• Camryn Wilkey, 19, 1800 block of River Birch Court, Terre Haute Indian. Booked 12:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Amber L. Quintaine, 27, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 p.m. Possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 p.m. Possession of a syringe, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• James P. Neal, 53, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Burglary.
• Alonzo T. Higginbotham, 45, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Court order.
• Brandon J. Huber, 39, 4500 block of East Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.
• Russell W. Silvers, 56, 1300 block of Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 6:09 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, habitual traffic violator, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Traci L. Devins, 47, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9 p.m. Domestic battery.
• David Childress, 48, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday
• Crystal G. Wheatfill, 43, 1200 block of East U.S. 40, Seelyville. Booked 2:02 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Matthew B. Pugh, 28, 100 block of East Hendrix Street, Brazil. Booked 1:10 p.m. Intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Janice L. Gilliland, 38, 10 block of East Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Scott A. Brenton, 47, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 4:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William J. Kennedy, 45, 10 block of Lincoln Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Preston M. Drury, 29, 400 block of South Gaslight, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Theft of a firearm, burglary of a dwelling and carrying a handgun without a license (two counts).
• Steven A. Church, 28, 2700 block of North Main, Seelyville. Booked 5:16 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paul R. Johnson, 40, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Possession of a syringe, theft, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jane E. Cox, 32, Lamplight Manor Apartments, Brazil. Booked 6:09 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brian L. Cornes, 55, 100 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery (two counts).
• Christopher Taylor, 43, 1300 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Michael C. Rodarmel, 46, 10 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Zackery S. Hawes, 25, 700 block of West Benton Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Braelyne T. Compton, 22, 1400 block of North Stop 19th Street, Brazil. Booked 4 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• George T. Burgess, 25, 10 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Craig D. Turner, 52, 2200 block of North Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Nathanial J. Wells, 35, 100 block of South 32nd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation and criminal confinement.
• Robert A. Smith, 29, 1700 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
• Michael L. Thompson, 62, 4100 block of Standish Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Rhonda J. Thompson, 59, 4100 block of Standish Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 11:53 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shane W. Hampton, 47, 100 block of North County Road 250 West, Brazil. Booked 11:57 p.m. Possession of a syringe; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Zachary S. Goodwin, 30, no address available. Booked 11:59 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, criminal trespass and conversion.
Monday
• Jackiel D. Johnson, 45, no address available. Booked 12:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justin M. Thomas, 26, 300 block of Grandview Way, Westfield. Booked 1:30 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
