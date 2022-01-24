Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 24, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 19 and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 19
• Justin D. Dawson, 44, 100 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 p.m. Burglary and theft (two counts).
• Millie East-Lewis, 37, 500 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Dalton C. Grant, 27, 1100 block of Indiana 243, Cloverdale. Booked 2:33 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and false reporting.
• Marquise Holman, 25, 700 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Moses Mang, 20, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cary R. Oftedahl, 53, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Criminal mischief.
Thursday
• Allison M. Sparks, 28, 300 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Brandon M. Sparks, 29, 300 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Kodie W. Murphy, 27, 5200 block of West French Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jesse D. Burris, 38, 500 block of East County Road 300 South, Greencastle. Booked 2:08 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy (three counts).
• Judith A. Abrams, 39, no address available. Booked 5:57 p.m. Neglect of dependent.
• Lloyd J. Rudd, 53, 800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Battery and domestic battery (two counts).
• Shanna M. Lawrence, 47, 10 block of West Harris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, disregarding automatic signal, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Caitlin M. Goings, 27, 900 block of East 16th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Daryl M. Tingle, 40, Travelodge, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, legend drug prescription violation and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday
• James M. Shafer, 30, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of body armor.
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 31, 3800 block of South Hampton, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, conversion, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shawn M. Bolton, 30, 1100 block of North Libertyville Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 a.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Blake A. Ward, 29, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 a.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Maeshell A. Goad, 55, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and intimidation.
• Anna T. Walters, 37, no address available. Booked 1:31 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Jehmale D. Rainey, 47, no address available. Booked 10:32 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Michael L. Phillips, 48, 1700 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Marie L. Schmitt, 38, 2200 block of North Tabertown, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Saturday
• Morgan M. Lawson, 27, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
