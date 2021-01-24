Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Harley P Beaty, 21, 2500 block of South 25th St Apt. E, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Charles J. Gabbard, 36, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 p.m. Theft.
• John Hoover, 49, 1700 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• Zachary A. Edington-Hensley, 26, 800 block of Ash Street, Clinton. Booked 8:24 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling,theft and auto theft.
• Harry S. Nichols, 62, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Friday
• Douglas M. Butler, 50, 300 block of Cherry Street, Clinton. Booked 2:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jaden J. Day, 19, 3100 block of North County Road 325 East, Greencastle. Booked 2:59 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Noah Foster Garris, 22, 100 block of South Eighth street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.